× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Spring-like today, summer returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. “Minor” level flooding is occurring. The river will fall below flood stage this weekend.

A very nice end to the work week… Cooler and less humid air moves in today, behind a cold front. Highs will only warm to the upper 70s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel more spring-like today with low humidity. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will be breezy. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph.

Sunshine will continue for the weekend, but heat and humidity will build in. Highs will warm to the mid 80s on Saturday and to near 90 on Sunday.

Heat and humidity will continue next week with highs in the 80s and 90s. We will see several days with scattered showers and storms as a string of fronts lingers over the Mid-Atlantic.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 14th

1951 Tornado Downtown Richmond.

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.