Free meals for kids offered through the summer at designated Virginia Beach schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available to all children ages 18 years and younger at certain Virginia Beach City Public Schools locations this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is held by the Virginia Department of Education and federally funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program offers meals to children who might otherwise go hungry during the summer months when school is not in session.

According to the USDA, the Summer Food Service Program provided more than 1.5 million nutritious meals and snacks to children during the summer in 2018.

Children do not have to be enrolled in summer school or in the school division to take part in the program, nor do they or their parents have to complete paperwork or show proof of income or identification. Children only need to show up at an open summer meal site during the designated hours to receive a meal.

The full list of locations and times is here: