Flour sold at local stores recalled for E-Coli outbreak concerns

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – An unbleached all-purpose flour brand that is sold at local grocery stores and supermarkets in the Hampton Roads area is being recalled nationally due to possible health risk tied to it.

According to the U.S. Food And Drug Administration, the recalled 5-pound bags of King Arthur Flour made by ADM Milling Co. is sold at Target and Walmart. Officials believe that the product is tied to E-Coli outbreak concerns.

While the product itself has not directly been linked to outbreaks, the company is issuing the recall out of precaution.

The FDA says that nearly 114,000 bags of Kings Arthur flour is being recalled.

“Customers have trusted King Arthur Flour products in their kitchens for over 225 years and that’s why we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our customers safe and superior products,” said the company in a statement.

Customers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline 7 days a week/24 hours a day at 866.797.9178

For more on the recall, click here.

Below is a look at the best buy dates and packaging numbers associated with the recalled products:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

