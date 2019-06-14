× Democratic debate lineups announced

The lineups are now set for a pair of debates among the Democratic presidential candidates. NBC news announced that the field on June 26th includes Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Former Congressman John Delaney of Maryland, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The second debate on June 27th includes Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Kamala Harris of California, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, Author Marianne Williamson, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The names were drawn at NBC News headquarters in New York.