Crash between logging truck, van leaves 13-year-old boy dead in Middlesex Co.

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. – A Friday morning crash left a 13-year-old boy dead in Middlesex County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Police said that at 10:29 a.m., officers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Tidewater Trail, south of Morgan Road. The crash was between a logging truck and a van.

Investigation revealed that a 2018 Kenworth T880 tractor-trailer was disabled on the right paved shoulder due to an engine malfunction. A 2006 Scion XB van was traveling south in the right lane when it drifted to the right shoulder and struck the rear of the log trailer.

The collision and impact severely damaged the Scion and instantly killed the front-seat passenger, a 13-year-old boy.

The van’s driver, 64-year-old Roger Henderson, was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester County with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed was not a factor in the crash.

