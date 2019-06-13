Virginia Peninsula Foodbank working with NFL player to help feed children

HAMPTON, Va. – Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and Newport News native B.W. Webb is coming to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 to help kickoff the Foodbank’s Summer Food Service Program.

Webb, along with friends, family, and other NFL players, will help to raise awareness of the need for meals for children over the summer when school meal programs are not available to them. Local city officials will also be present to commemorate the program’s official start.

“We are thrilled that B.W. Webb is joining us again this year to bring attention to children across our community that face hunger during the summer because they are not receiving breakfast and lunch at school,” said Foodbank CEO Karen L. Joyner. “The Foodbank is committed to bringing healthy, nourishing meals to children during these summer months so they can concentrate on fun and friendships rather than feel anxiety over where they are going to get their next meal. B.W. Webb is raising awareness for children in need, and we appreciate his commitment to giving back to his community.”

Webb will give remarks at the Foodbank and then will go to King’s Ridge Apartments located at 401 Jester Ct, Newport News, VA 23608, one of the Summer Food Service Program’s mobile sites, to distribute lunch to the children living there at around 12 p.m.

The Summer Food Service Program serves children at 25 structured community sites as well as mobile sites every week day during the months of June, July, and August.

The Foodbank’s Culinary Training Program students prepare all of the nutritious meals for the children to receive. Any questions about the program should be directed to Nutrition Programs Director Jacquelyn Linder at (757)-596-7188 or email at jlinder@hrfoodbank.org.