Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. But in order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes — a dark knight vigilante. With the help of closest allies, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.