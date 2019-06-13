× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain again today, sunshine tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. “Minor” level flooding is occurring. The river will fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

Rain leftovers today… Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms this morning as an area of low pressure continues to slide up the East Coast. Showers will move out by midday and clouds will start to break up. It will be warmer and more humid today with highs in the mid 80s. Another round of scattered showers/storms will move through late this afternoon to evening with a cold front.

Cooler and less humid air will move in on Friday, behind the cold front. Highs will only warm to the upper 70s and it will feel more spring-like. We will see mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Heat and humidity will build in through the weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 60. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 13th

1951 F2 Tornado: Richmond Co

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail (.75-3.00″)

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

