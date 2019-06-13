Officer possibly exposed to fentanyl after Newport News vehicle crash

David Marconi

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A police officer reporting to a crash suffered possible fentanyl exposure on Thursday.

The officer was responding to a single-vehicle car crash in the Sterling Street and Grayson Avenue area around 7:30 p.m.

The driver, 32-year-old David Marconi, said that he snorted what he believed to be heroin before driving to a friend’s house and passing out behind the wheel. Reports say Marconi crashed into a fence.

An officer that was on scene of the crash was exposed to a plastic bag containing a ‘powdery substance’.

The officer and Marconi were transported to a local hospital due to possible fentanyl exposure. The officer was discharged after being evaluated.

Once Marconi was discharged, he was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs, DWI and Reckless Driving.

