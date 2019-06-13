Nauticus to celebrate 25 years on the Norfolk waterfront with birthday party

NORFOLK, Va. – Happy birthday, Nauticus!

The museum will celebrate its 25th birthday on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a fun-filled day of music, entertainment, family activities and more.

Visitors will get a special deal of free admission for kids 12 and under (limit of two with each paying adult) and will receive a free souvenir cup while supplies last.

Nauticus is located at One Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Call (757) 664-1017 or click here for more information.