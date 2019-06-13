Minimum age to buy tobacco products in Virginia rises to 21 July 1

The minimum age to buy tobacco products will rise from 18 to 21 years old beginning July 1.

During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly Session, lawmakers voted to increase the minimum age to purchase tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products.

The new law still allows active-duty military aged 18 or older with a valid military ID to purchase nicotine products.

A statement from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said that retailers should remove any signs related to nicotine product usage at 18 years old and replace them with a sign reflecting the new law.

“Raising the legal age for tobacco purchases to 21 is a common sense way to address this escalating public health concern,” said Delegate Christopher P. Stolle, M.D. (R-Virginia Beach), who sponsored House Bill 2748 raising the minimum purchase age. “The rapid growth of the number of teenagers vaping, at a time when the use of traditional tobacco is at an all-time low, should set off alarms for every parent. This legislation will help to reverse that trend.”

