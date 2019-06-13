× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Comfortable and sunny Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. “Minor” level flooding is occurring. The river will fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

Expect decreasing clouds overnight with the passing of a cold front. Lows will be in the 60s and we’ll wake up to bright sunny skies to start our Friday!

Behind the front we’ll be a little cooler and less humid Friday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s! It’ll feel a little more like Spring than normal.

The heat makes a comeback Saturday and through the Father’s Day weekend with sunny skies continuing and highs in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday.

A little more unsettled heading back to work next week. It’ll get even hotter as well with highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.