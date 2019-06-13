Local coach and mentor receives 2019 People Taking Action Humanitarian award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is honoring people in our community who take action to help others.

Our community partners at Southern Bank helped us honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who had the most-clicked stories on our website.

This was all a part of our Humanitarian Awards banquet held Wednesday at the Downtown Norfolk Hilton.

News 3 anchors Beverly Kidd and Kurt Williams, who report on our People Taking Action stories, were the emcees and announced the overall winner, Bob Schniedwind.

Schniedwind offers free coaching to people running for charity.

"I'm so grateful. I'm so humbled, and just to be in this room with so many amazing people was special enough," Schniedwind said.

Kurt asked Schniedwind why it's important for him to do what he does, and Schniedwind said it is "an honor and privilege to be associated with a great group of folks like this taking their time, making sacrifices, doing the right thing helping people in this community."

As the top vote-getter, Schniedwind received a $2,500 check and $1,000 to the charity of his choice.

Do you know someone who's worthy of a People Taking Action award? Click here to nominate them!