How the workplace is adapting to better serve those with disabilities on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is twice the rate of those without. We get a report from the No Barriers Summit on how the workplace is adapting to better serve those with disabilities. To learn more visit nobarriersusa.org.

