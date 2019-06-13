Free next of kin registry aims to notify families minutes after emergency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – When a mass shooting happened at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center last month, it left many families wondering if their loved one was safe. Many didn’t know where they were located or if they were injured.

“For police, we are talking hours or potentially days to locate someone’s potential contact. With our organization, we are talking minutes,” said Next of Kin Registry founder Mark Cerney.

Notifying next-of-kin can be a lengthy process for law enforcement, according to Cerney, which is why he founded a free registry that can speed up that process.

The registry, founded more than 15 years ago, is free and you can sign up here.

Hundreds of police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country use the service.

“Right now, law enforcement doesn’t have a next of kin database other than us,” Kerney said.

NOKR stores your emergency contacts, next of kin and vital medical information that would be critical to emergency response agencies. Stored information is only accessible to emergency public trust agencies that have registered with NOKR.

Kate Nixon died in the mass shooting, and her family said the process of being notified was incredibly long.