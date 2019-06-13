Flying the American flag on Flag Day? Here are some things to remember

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy 242nd Birthday to the United States flag!

Friday is Flag Day, the anniversary commemorating the passing of a resolution on June 14, 1777 that established the design of the flag: 13 red and white stripes and a field of blue containing 13 stars.

News 3 caught up with the Braxton-Perkins Post 25 American Legion in Newport News to talk about Flag Etiquette.

Flags on display should have the blue field to the observer's left.

The flag should only be flown from sunrise to sunset unless properly illuminated. Then, it can be flown 24/7.

Don't fly the flag in inclement weather.

The flag should never be displayed upside down, except as a dire distress signal.

The flag should never touch anything beneath it, i.e. the ground, the floor, the water, etc.

When the flag's condition is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

Flag-themed clothing is not prohibited, but turning an actual American flag into clothing is.

“The Pledge of Allegiance, your hand should be over your heart, if you’re a civilian," said Sean Devlin, Commander of Braxton-Perkins Post 25 American Legion. "Also, the National Anthem, you should stand at the position of attention and hold your hand over your heart. When the flag passes you, you should do the same thing. Respecting the flag and the people behind it that gave you what you have and that’s what it’s all about.

Devlin says his post is hosting a Flag Disposal ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday where old and tattered flags will be appropriately burned. The post is located on Marshall Ave. in Newport News.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a Flag Day Naturalization Ceremony where 86 candidates representing 39 countries will take the oath of allegiance. It will be located at Francis and Blair streets on the colonial Capital South Lawn.

For more information on the Flag Code and myths on etiquette, click HERE.