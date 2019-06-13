Divine duo: Grant Holloway won’t walk, or race his pro career alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Grant Holloway has gone pro.

The Chesapeake native finished a storied career at the University of Florida in record-breaking fashion. In the 110-meter hurdle finals at the NCAA Track & Field Championships, Holloway ran an NCAA record 12.98 race.

As he gets ready to travel the globe to race the top athletes around the world, he says he won't be alone in his journey.

"I got an incredible God," Holloway said. "When I travel the world, whether that's in the United States or in Europe, I know he's got my back and every time I step on the track I'm going to try and be the best hurdler on that track."

Holloway told News 3 he will be participate in his first professional race next month.