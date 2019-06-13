Chesapeake medical officer saves retired Portsmouth officer having cardiac arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Brian Soriano was in the right place at the right time to help a former first responder in the Hampton Roads area in late April.

As a field medical officers for the City of Chesapeake, Lt. Soriano has experience responding to some people’s worst days. But when he was driving recently, and stopped to help a person involved in a crash, he didn’t know that the person he would help was a former police officer for the City of Portsmouth.

Soriano immediately started CPR and continued to assist first responders who were called to the scene.

Recently, the Portsmouth Police officer – whose name was not given – expressed his appreciation to Soriano for helping save his life.

