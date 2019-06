Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Tropical Smoothie Cafe will give Flip Flop wearing customers a FREE “Sunshine Smoothie” from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 14th as part of its effort to raise more than $1 million for Camp Sunshine – a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

To learn more about the camp visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/campsunshine.

