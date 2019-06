SURRY Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash with entrapment ended in a fatality Thursday night.

According to police, the call came in at 6:39 p.m. for the crash. State Police responded to the area of Colonial Trail West and Holly Bush Road for the crash.

Route 10 will be shut down for several hours while police investigate. The Virginia Department of Transportation currently has a detour in place.

This is a developing story.