Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain returns later today and tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton, the Nottoway River at Stony Creek in Sussex, and the Meherrin River in Emporia. “Minor” level flooding is expected.

Another round of rain… We are tracking an area of low pressure that will slide up the East Coast today. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this morning to midday. Scattered showers/storms will move in this afternoon, mainly in North Carolina. Highs will return to the upper 70s today, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

More rain and storms will move in tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially in North Carolina.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with leftover showers Thursday morning, but rain will move out and skies will start to clear by midday. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow. We are keeping an eye on a cold front that will push through Thursday night. It doesn’t look like it will be a major rain maker for us, but a scattered shower or storm is possible.

Sunshine will return for Friday and highs will cool to near 80. We will warm to the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 12th

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, Northampton

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

