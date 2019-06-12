Virginia State Police issues Critically Missing Adult Alert for Accomack Co. woman

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for 18-year-old Tontrese Vermelle Wednesday.

Vermelle is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at Captains Cove in Accomack, and is believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.

Police said she is believed to be with 20-year-old Jerry Antonie Satchell, who was last seen driving a green 1993 Ford F-150 with Virginia tag 5792UX.

Satchell is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants and a red hat.

If you have any information on Vermelle’s disappearance or whereabouts, call Virginia State Police at 1-757-424-6800.