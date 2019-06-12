Two women injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened early morning Wednesday.
They responded to the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue for a gunshot disturbance call. When they arrived officers found two women with gunshot wounds.
Medics took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information that can help police submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.
36.852813 -76.241763