Two women injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened early morning Wednesday.

They responded to the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue for a gunshot disturbance call. When they arrived officers found two women with gunshot wounds.

Medics took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that can help police submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.