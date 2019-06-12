Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

Target is recalling about 29,000 pairs of Cat & Jack-brand rain boots due to a potential choking hazard.

According to Target, the “Lilia” toddler boots, which were sold between January 2019 and April 2019, came in sizes 5 to 12 and are fuchsia with a white unicorn design. The boots have a rainbow-colored unicorn horn on the front that can detach.

No injuries were reported, but 11 consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached.

Consumers should immediately take the rain boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.