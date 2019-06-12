Swimming advisories issued for two Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District issued swimming advisories Wednesday for Hilton and Huntington Beaches in Newport News.

Samples collected on Tuesday showed that bacteria levels in the water both beaches exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness, but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

Signs were posted at the beaches to alert the public of the advisory. The signs read, “Warning swimmers – bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice.”

Health officials collected additional samples on Wednesday, and results should be available on Thursday. They will remove the signs and once again notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the state water quality standard.

