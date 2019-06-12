Shooting in Newport News leaves 2 people injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in the 400 block of Cox Landing.

According to Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard, the call came in at 5:28 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police are still on scene investigating.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.