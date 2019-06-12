Seniors at Virginia Beach retirement community see their stories come to life through students’ artwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A group of local students have a new appreciation for life thanks to a year-long project with seniors in Virginia Beach.

Wednesday, eighth grade students from Old Donation School unveiled artwork they created, inspired by the fascinating lives of 30 of the seniors at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.

The seniors have worked for the United Nations, helped release American prisoners of war, helped solve international disputes and paved the way as trailblazing female military pilots - and they were able to see their remarkable stories come to life through the young students' eyes.

In addition to all of their accomplishments, they've also captured the imagination of the next generation along the way.

The artwork will be displayed in several places, including libraries, community centers and in a hallway gallery space at Atlantic Shores.