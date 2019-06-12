Rabid cat found in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – A stray cat picked up in the Park Place neighborhood of Norfolk tested positive for rabies.
The cat, described as medium-sized with black fur and multi-color stripes, was found in the 800 block of West 35th Street. It was found dead June 6, and had reportedly been exhibiting unusual behavior like aggression several days prior.
If you have been bitten or scratched by a cat matching the above description on or before June 6, please call the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.
The Norfolk Department of Public Health recommends these tips to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:
- Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Keep pets confined to home and yard.
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
- Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
- Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.
- Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.