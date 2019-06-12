Rabid cat found in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – A stray cat picked up in the Park Place neighborhood of Norfolk tested positive for rabies.

The cat, described as medium-sized with black fur and multi-color stripes, was found in the 800 block of West 35th Street. It was found dead June 6, and had reportedly been exhibiting unusual behavior like aggression several days prior.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a cat matching the above description on or before June 6, please call the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health recommends these tips to reduce the risk of rabies exposure: