Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTEO, NC - Scott Smith from Outer Banks Distilling, makers of Kill Devil Rum, shows us a brand new drink that is sure to be a hit for the summer.

It's called The Summer Storm and includes muddled strawberries and fresh ginger with lime juice, and two styles of rum topped with ginger beer.

They also have new summer hours at the distillery in Manteo - Tuesday through Saturday 1pm and 3pm with tastings anytime from 10 am to 5 pm.

Presented by

Outer Banks Distilling

outerbanksdistilling.com