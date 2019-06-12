Kevin Durant undergoes surgery on ruptured Achilles

Kevin Durant confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he ruptured his Achilles.

The Golden State Warriors star took to Instagram, sharing news of his successful surgery.

“I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.”

The injury occurred during Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Durant exited the game in the second quarter with a non-contact injury.

While Durant is officially out for the remainder of the season, the Warriors still have a shot at the NBA championship.

Game 6 against the Raptors takes place Thursday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in Oracle Arena.