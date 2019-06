HOUSTON, Texas – Justin Verlander, the former Old Dominion University standout, has made 434 regular season appearances during his illustrious Major League career. He’s never recorded more strikeouts in a single game than he did Wednesday.

Against the Milwaukee Brewers, Verlander struck out 15 batters in seven innings. He did not issue a walk, but did surrender three home runs – all solo shots.

Verlander did not earn a decision. His 2019 season stats: 9-and-2 record, 2.31 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander's outing tonight is the 15th time since 1908 that a pitcher has had 15+ K, 0 BB and not gotten the win. Chris Sale did it earlier this year, and once in 2018. Before that, it hadn't happened since 2012. In the 14 previous instances, the pitcher's team is 3-11. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 13, 2019

Justin Verlander’s 15th strikeout ball that set a new personal best for a single game. pic.twitter.com/QsCmJwZwp5 — Mike Acosta (@AstrosTalk) June 13, 2019