First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms overnight

*** Flood Warnings for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton, the Nottoway River at Stony Creek in Sussex, and the Meherrin River in Emporia. “Minor” level flooding is expected.

Showers and storms will start to roll overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and the humidity will increase. Heavy rain possible at times which could cause some minor flooding. Especially in areas that have received a lot of rain over the past week.

After receiving several inches of rain throughout the week, we will end the week on a dry note. Yay! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday is looking mostly dry as well with highs in the mid 80s. Father’s Day is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

We’ll be cranking the heat to start the work week. Expect highs to warm to the low 90s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

