Fire engulfs Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. - Multiple fire departments and agencies have responded to a fire at the restaurant Surf Rider in Poquoson.

Virginia Natural Gas is on the scene helping fire officials due to the possible threat of a gas leak caused by the fire, according to information told to a News 3 reporter.

Firefighters are helping control the fire from the boat due to the restaurant's proximity to the water.

#BREAKING out of #Poquoson - This is as close to Surf Rider Restaurant officials are allowing us to stand. Multiple agencies are still on scene trying to get the fire under control. Witnesses say they heard a muffled pop and saw flames just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/1b1BZpBV1o — Samantha German (@samantha_german) June 12, 2019

The cause of the fire at Surf Rider is not known yet because of very limited information at this time. But more information is to come when it is available.

