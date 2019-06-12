Fire engulfs Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. - Multiple fire departments and agencies have responded to a fire at the restaurant Surf Rider in Poquoson.
Virginia Natural Gas is on the scene helping fire officials due to the possible threat of a gas leak caused by the fire, according to information told to a News 3 reporter.
Firefighters are helping control the fire from the boat due to the restaurant's proximity to the water.
The cause of the fire at Surf Rider is not known yet because of very limited information at this time. But more information is to come when it is available.
Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.