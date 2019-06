Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Across the country, more than 22 million kids receive free or reduced cost lunch during the school year. But only 3.8 million kids have access during the summer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Stacey McDaniel, Anti-Hunger Initiatives Specialist at YMCA, shares details about a special program to address the need. To learn more visit ymca.net/summerfood.