Fawn rescued from storm drain in Suffolk

Posted 1:51 pm, June 12, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Animal Control and Suffolk Fire & Rescue's Technical Rescue Team worked together to save a fawn trapped in a storm drain Wednesday morning.

The fawn was found in the 1100 block of White Herons Lane in the Herons Pointe neighborhood. Members of the Technical Rescue Team were able to extricate the fawn without incident at 11:15 a.m. by entering the storm drain.

Rescuers turned the fawn over to Animal Control Officers for evaluation.

Suffolk Animal Control will be coordinating with Wildlife Response, Inc. to set up transport so the fawn can be rehabilitated.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.