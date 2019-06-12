Fawn rescued from storm drain in Suffolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Animal Control and Suffolk Fire & Rescue's Technical Rescue Team worked together to save a fawn trapped in a storm drain Wednesday morning.

The fawn was found in the 1100 block of White Herons Lane in the Herons Pointe neighborhood. Members of the Technical Rescue Team were able to extricate the fawn without incident at 11:15 a.m. by entering the storm drain.

Rescuers turned the fawn over to Animal Control Officers for evaluation.

Suffolk Animal Control will be coordinating with Wildlife Response, Inc. to set up transport so the fawn can be rehabilitated.