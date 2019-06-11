Virginia Beach Animal Control enforcing dog on the beach rules

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Animal Control wants to emphasize the importance of checking signs when it comes to bringing dogs to the Oceanfront.

A Facebook post made by the VB Animal Control stated that during beach season, there are strict times that dogs can and cannot be on the beaches.

The post also stated that the “officers are out doing beach patrols and will be strictly enforcing the beach codes.”

This meaning that if you are on the beach with your dog during the restricted time, you will be receiving a citation from animal control.

There will be no warnings givens, according to the post.