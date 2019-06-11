Two men shot while walking in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A shooting in the 800 block of 35th Street left two men injured Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:12 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims are 19 and 20 years old, and they are both from Newport News.

They told police they were both walking in the area when shots were fired and they were hit.

Medics took both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.