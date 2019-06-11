× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving out, sunshine returns

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell and Stony Creek in Southampton and Sussex counties. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and continue to rise through Saturday. “Minor” level flooding is expected.

Clearing skies, cooler, and falling humidity… Expect cloudy skies and showers this morning with temperatures near 70. Showers will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear through midday. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Humidity will fall through the day, making it feel more refreshing this afternoon. It will be windy today, mainly north at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

We are tracking another round of showers and storms Wednesday to Thursday. We will start Wednesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers will move in tomorrow afternoon. More rain and storms will move in Wednesday night. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially in North Carolina.

Scattered showers/storms will linger into Thursday as temperatures warm back to the 80s. Sunshine should return for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm from near 80 on Friday to near 90 on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 11th

2004 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

2004 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

