HAMPTON ROADS, VA - From a suit you cannot stain to a backpack made specifically for parents and a water bottle that fits in your pocket, our technology lifestyle correspondent Caleb Kinchlow (tech.calebkinchlow.com) has some great ideas for summer travel.

Learn more about the spotlighted tech products:

- XSUIT: xsuit.com

- Wolffepack: wolffepack.com

- Hydaway: hydawaybottle.com