Suffolk man injured after accidental shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was hurt after accidentally firing a gun in the 1000 block of North Main Street Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 6:10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man accidentally discharged the gun in the parking lot. Police gave him emergency medical assistance until Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

