Our local stars are Dancing for Paws on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Dancing for Paws is returning to Chrysler Hall on June 15th, 2019. This celebratory event brings together animal lovers and local celebrities to put on a “Dancing with the Stars” style competition, all to benefit the animals of the VBSPCA.

This year, our own Myles Henderson will take the stage. Myles shows us some of the steps he is working on for his routine.

And we have a special dance preview from competitor Chad Jackson and his dance instructor/partner Rebekah Klyukin from A Time to Dance in Virginia Beach.