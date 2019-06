NORFOLK, Va. – A person is in critical condition at a hospital after a vehicle crash in Norfolk.

According to officials, the crash was in the 5100 block of E. Princess Anne Road at McNeal Avenue.

Road detours are expected in the 5000 to 5300 blocks of E. Princess Anne Road. Also, Route 23 buses for Hampton Roads Transit are currently detouring due to a bad accident.

More information to come as police investigate the crash.

