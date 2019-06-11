× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Comfortable tonight, storms return Wednesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell and Stony Creek in Southampton and Sussex counties. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and continue to rise through Saturday. “Minor” level flooding is expected.

A cool and comfortable night is on tap with mostly clear skies, low humidity and lows in the 60s. It’ll be a bit breezy which will make for a perfect night to let the fresh air in.

We are tracking another round of showers and storms Wednesday to Thursday. We’ll start Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers will move in from the south during the late afternoon and evening. Storms will become more widespread Wednesday night and some storms could be strong to severe, especially in North Carolina.

Scattered showers/storms will linger into Thursday as temperatures warm back to the 80s.

Sunshine and above normal temperatures will return for Father’s Day weekend. Highs will warm from near 80 on Friday to into the low 90s on Sunday. Sunday will bring our only chance of a storm during the afternoon but most areas look to stay dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 11th

2004 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

2004 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

