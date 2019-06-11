Local businesses supporting Virginia Beach shooting victims through ‘Signs of Strength’ campaign

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads is partnering with several businesses in a show of solidarity to the victims’ of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

As part of the organizations “Signs of Strength'” campaign, 12 businesses and community spaces throughout Hampton Roads are posting blank banners in their store for the public to sign and send their messages of hope, hurt, healing, and strength for the victims of the mass shooting.

Organizers said “Signs of Strength is a campaign created to demonstrate the strength and support the community has shown in response to the Virginia Beach Municipal Shooting.”

The banners are 12-feet long. Along with supporting the victims and their families, they also want to use the blank canvasses to recognize the first responders who responded to the tragic shooting.

The organization will be taking the banners to the stores Wednesday. These locations are in the cities of Virginia Beach, Hampton, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk.

After the completion of the project VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads will gift the signs to the City of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach

TowneBank: Princess Anne Location – Wednesday, June 12, 10am- 6pm

New Realm Brewing – Wednesday, June 12 through Saturday, June 15, 4pm – 8pm

Chick’s Oyster Bar – Friday, June 14 at noon through Saturday, June 15 at 11 am

Murphy’s Irish Pub – Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 14, open – close

Lidl, Edison Rd – Wednesday, June 12 through Saturday, June 15, 10am – 6pm.

Lynnhaven Mall – Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 10am – 6pm

Norfolk

MacArthur Center– Wednesday, June 12 through Thursday, June 13, 10am – 6pm

Hampton Roads Chamber, at the Main (the Hilton Hotel) (outside the Paul Fraim Auditorium) – Thursday, June 13, 3pm – 6pm

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City Hall Lobby – Wednesday, June 12, 9am – 3pm

Portsmouth

Roger Brown’s– Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, open – close

Suffolk

Hub757– Wednesday, June 12 through Thursday, June 13, 10am – 6pm

Hampton

Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce– Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 14, 8am – 6pm