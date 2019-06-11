Happy Toasting Tuesday from Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We're highlighting another "Best Wine Find for Under $20.”

This week it's: 2016 Conundrum White Wine Blend from Napa Valley, California. It comes from the Wagner family of wine, who also own the much higher-end, Caymus Vineyards.

While the exact blend is top secret, every vintage includes five grapes: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillion, Muscat Canelli and Viogner. Conundrum is described as crisp, bright and exotic with tropical notes. Is it sweet or dry? It’s a conundrum. You can find this wine locally for $16 to $18.

Visit www.ConundrumWines.com more more information.