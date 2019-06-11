Hampton teacher wins vacation from Virginia Lottery

HAMPTON, Va. – A fourth grade teacher at Langley Elementary School, Alison Wescott, was surprised on Tuesday with a “Thank-You” vacation from the Virginia Lottery.

Thousands of Virginia educators received a thank-you note in the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign. Two Virginia teachers received that and more!

Westcott won a four-day, three-night Virginia-themed vacation courtesy of the Lottery and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Westcott’s name was drawn from about 5,000 entries submitted by teachers who entered a special code from their thank-you notes in the prize drawing. On June 11, Virginia Lottery officials surprised Westcott at her school with the news. She now has a choice of taking a Virginia-themed mountain-lovers or wine-lovers vacation.

The award-winning Thank a Teacher campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10). During that week, more than 50,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians. The cards, which could be hard-copy or electronic, each had one of three pieces of artwork designed by Virginia elementary, middle and high school students in the Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

When teachers received the thank-you notes, they could use a unique web code on the note to enter for a chance to win the grand prize.

The Thank a Teacher campaign is a partnership between the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia PTA.

For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page