Hampton teacher wins vacation from Virginia Lottery

Posted 5:41 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42PM, June 11, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

HAMPTON, Va. – A fourth grade teacher at Langley Elementary School, Alison Wescott, was surprised on Tuesday with a “Thank-You” vacation from the Virginia Lottery.

Thousands of Virginia educators received a thank-you note in the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign. Two Virginia teachers received that and more!

Westcott won a four-day, three-night Virginia-themed vacation courtesy of the Lottery and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Westcott’s name was drawn from about 5,000 entries submitted by teachers who entered a special code from their thank-you notes in the prize drawing. On June 11, Virginia Lottery officials surprised Westcott at her school with the news. She now has a choice of taking a Virginia-themed mountain-lovers or wine-lovers vacation.

The award-winning Thank a Teacher campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10). During that week, more than 50,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians. The cards, which could be hard-copy or electronic, each had one of three pieces of artwork designed by Virginia elementary, middle and high school students in the Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

When teachers received the thank-you notes, they could use a unique web code on the note to enter for a chance to win the grand prize.

The Thank a Teacher campaign is a partnership between the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia PTA.

For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.