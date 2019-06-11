What you need to know for Tuesday’s primary elections in Virginia

From the world of video games we get a live report from E3 on Coast Live

Posted 3:10 pm, June 11, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, Ca - The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has returned to Los Angeles to unveil the latest marquee announcements from the world of video games. The CEO of the Entertainment Software Association Stanley Pierre-Louis and Game Master Emily Rose Jacobson joined us live from the show floor to discuss the latest trends in the gaming industry  To learn more visit www.e3expo.com

