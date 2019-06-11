× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms late Wednesday and early Thursday

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell and Stony Creek in Southampton and Sussex counties. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and continue to rise through Saturday. “Minor” level flooding is expected.

I’m tracking a very comfortable night on tap. It will be cool with lows in the upper 50s to the mid 60s along the coast. Great night to keep the windows open!

Clouds will start to build back in on Wednesday. We should get to enjoy some dry weather for most of the day though. Showers and storms will start to roll in after sunset and overnight. Temperatures will be a bit below normal with highs in the mid 70s.

After receiving several inches of rain throughout the week, we will end the week on a dry note. Yay! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday is looking mostly dry as well with highs in the mid 80s. Father’s Day is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

