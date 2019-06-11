What you need to know for Tuesday’s primary elections in Virginia

Candy laced with foreign substance causes illness at Southampton school

Posted 1:35 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, June 11, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said that several Southampton County High School students ingested an unknown substance that caused them to “feel ill.”

Eight students ranging in age from 14-16 were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, hospital staff said. The students are being treated in the hospital’s emergency room.

As of 3 p.m., hospital staff say all of the patients are listed in “good” condition and say their vital signs are stable and within normal limits.

The substance was not anything provided by the school or school staff.

Parent of Southampton High School says this is what the candies looked like

Deputies said the cause of the illnesses appears to be candy that was laced with a foreign substance and was distributed by a student. The sheriff’s office interviewed the student who provided the substance.

The student has been identified but is not in custody at this point, officials said.

A parent of one of the students at the school provided News 3 with a photo of what they say the candies being distributed looked like.

The parent stated that students say they were given the edibles and then started foaming and having seizures after they were consumed.

Other parents say they were not notified that the school was on lockdown and were only told by students. Parents also say they are shocked and said were told they would receive an email.

A letter was distributed to students to take home in regards to the incident.

The condition of those sickened is unknown at this time.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department released a statement saying that they responded to Southampton High School and performed medical assistance inside the building and in the school’s parking lot.

All parents or guardians of all the students involved have been notified.

The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the incident.

