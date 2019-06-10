Virginia Beach schools, officials celebrate all students receiving public library accounts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Library and Virginia Beach City Public Schools are celebrating now that all students have a public library account!

Leadership from VBCPS and the City of Virginia Beach were at Indian Lakes Elementary School Monday to celebrate all 67,000 students in kindergarten through grade 12 gaining automatic access to Virginia Beach Public Library’s digital resources!

The celebration included special guest speakers, including library director Eva Poole, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence and Mayor Bobby Dyer and ended with story time for the students.